Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on December 31st

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Shares of AGM stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $646.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 1 year low of $58.34 and a 1 year high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 20.12%.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, EVP John Curtis Covington sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $132,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/federal-agricultural-mortgage-corp-agm-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-58-on-december-31st.html.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.