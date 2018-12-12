Ferrexpo Plc (FXPO) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on January 14th

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share by the iron ore producer on Monday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Ferrexpo’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of FXPO stock traded up GBX 6.75 ($0.09) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 194.90 ($2.55). 870,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,000. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 136.88 ($1.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 326.60 ($4.27).
FXPO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Ferrexpo to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ferrexpo to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 247.88 ($3.24).
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two open-pit mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.
