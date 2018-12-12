Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 176,262 shares in the last quarter. Ailanthus Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ailanthus Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. OZ Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 2,982,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,315,000 after acquiring an additional 394,094 shares in the last quarter. Mark Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Asset Management Corp now owns 97,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 234,111 shares in the last quarter. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $70.94.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 10,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $704,063.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 442,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,536,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Braxton Carter II sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.93, for a total value of $1,033,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,192 shares of company stock worth $5,880,673. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

