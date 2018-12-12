Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 9,473 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Yum China worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Yum China by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group downgraded Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

In other news, insider Riu Sun sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $306,782.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,883. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ted Lee sold 3,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $137,606.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,863 shares in the company, valued at $67,552.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,591 shares of company stock worth $756,954. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

