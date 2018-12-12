Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Amgen worth $98,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.5% in the second quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 17.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 86,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $209.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.68.

AMGN opened at $196.18 on Wednesday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.31 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,786.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/fifth-third-bancorp-trims-position-in-amgen-inc-amgn.html.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.