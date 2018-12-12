FIH Group PLC (FIH) Insider Buys £2,760 in Stock

FIH Group PLC (LON:FIH) insider Robert J. (Bob) Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £2,760 ($3,606.43).

FIH stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. FIH Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 330 ($4.31).

FIH Group (LON:FIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 8.40 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

FIH Group Company Profile

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in retailing, property, insurance, hotels, shipping, and fishing agency activities in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. The company retails food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY products through 6 retail outlets; sells and hires 4×4 vehicles; and offers travel services, such as flight bookings, airport transfers, and luxury coach and walking tours for tourists.

