Financial Comparison: NF Energy Saving (NFEC) and Sun Hydraulics (SNHY)

NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ:NFEC) and Sun Hydraulics (NASDAQ:SNHY) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Sun Hydraulics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NF Energy Saving $8.51 million 18.18 -$1.56 million N/A N/A Sun Hydraulics $342.84 million 3.47 $31.55 million $1.60 23.28

Sun Hydraulics has higher revenue and earnings than NF Energy Saving.

Profitability

This table compares NF Energy Saving and Sun Hydraulics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NF Energy Saving -45.23% -11.18% -7.39% Sun Hydraulics 7.29% 10.64% 6.34%

Dividends

Sun Hydraulics pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. NF Energy Saving does not pay a dividend. Sun Hydraulics pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Sun Hydraulics shares are held by institutional investors. 51.2% of NF Energy Saving shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Sun Hydraulics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

NF Energy Saving has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Hydraulics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NF Energy Saving and Sun Hydraulics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NF Energy Saving 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Hydraulics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sun Hydraulics has a consensus target price of $57.80, suggesting a potential upside of 55.17%. Given Sun Hydraulics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Hydraulics is more favorable than NF Energy Saving.

Summary

Sun Hydraulics beats NF Energy Saving on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NF Energy Saving Company Profile

NF Energy Saving Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of energy-saving and intelligent flow control equipment in the People's Republic of China. The company manufactures large diameter energy efficient intelligent flow control systems for thermal and nuclear power generation plants, and national and regional water supply projects, as well as for municipal water, gas, and heat supply pipeline networks. It also provides equipment related to desulfurization, denitration, and dust removal for electric power generation, metallurgy, petrochemical, steel, cement, and heating supply industries. In addition, the company offers energy saving technology consulting, optimization design services, energy saving reconstruction of pipeline networks, and contractual energy management services for electric power, petrochemical, coal, metallurgy, construction, and municipal infrastructure industries. Further, it provides industrial valve components that are used in water supply and sewage systems, coal and gas fields, power generation stations, and petroleum and chemical industries; and develops and produces hi-tech and automatic-intelligence valve products. NF Energy Saving Corporation also exports its products to the United States, Russia, Turkey, Italy, Bulgaria, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Thailand, South Africa, Iraq, and Afghanistan. The company was formerly known as NF Energy Saving Corporation of America and changed its name to NF Energy Saving Corporation in August 2009. NF Energy Saving Corporation is based in Shenyang, the People's Republic of China.

Sun Hydraulics Company Profile

Helios Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. Its screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds control force, speed, and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The company offers various screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, including electrically actuated and non-electrically actuated products; electro-hydraulics; manifolds that are machined to create threaded cavities and channels; and integrated package solutions, which consists of multiple cartridge valves assembled into a custom designed manifolds for industrial and mobile hydraulics markets under the Sun Hydraulics brand name. It also designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, and stationary and power generation equipment under the Enovation Controls, Murphy, and Zero Off brand names; and digital and analog electronic controller products for the fluid power industry under the HCT brand name. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through independent fluid power channel partners, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers and other companies in the hydraulics industry; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation and changed its name to Helios Technologies in August 2018. Helios Technologies was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

