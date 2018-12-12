Financial Contrast: Cambrian Minerals Group (SMPR) and Vulcan Materials (VMC)

Cambrian Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) and Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Cambrian Minerals Group alerts:

This table compares Cambrian Minerals Group and Vulcan Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambrian Minerals Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Vulcan Materials $3.89 billion 3.38 $601.18 million $3.04 32.78

Vulcan Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Cambrian Minerals Group.

Dividends

Vulcan Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cambrian Minerals Group does not pay a dividend. Vulcan Materials pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cambrian Minerals Group and Vulcan Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambrian Minerals Group N/A N/A -25.92% Vulcan Materials 16.84% 10.20% 5.29%

Risk & Volatility

Cambrian Minerals Group has a beta of -8.65, meaning that its stock price is 965% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vulcan Materials has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cambrian Minerals Group and Vulcan Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambrian Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vulcan Materials 1 1 8 0 2.70

Vulcan Materials has a consensus price target of $123.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. Given Vulcan Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vulcan Materials is more favorable than Cambrian Minerals Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Vulcan Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vulcan Materials beats Cambrian Minerals Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cambrian Minerals Group

Standard Metals Processing, Inc., an exploration stage company, focuses on operating as a custom toll milling and processing company in the western United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America. Its custom processing toll milling is a process whereby mined material is crushed and ground into fine particles to extract various precious minerals contained therein, such as gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company focuses on the laboratory testing, pilot testing, and custom processing of precious metal ores and concentrates from mining industry clients. Its assets include land covering 1,183 deeded acres in Esmeralda County, Nevada; buildings; mine tailings; a dormant milling facility; abandoned milling equipment; and water permits. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc. in December 2013. Standard Metals Processing, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities. The Asphalt Mix segment offers asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment provides ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment mines, produces, and sells calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries. The company was formerly known as Virginia Holdco, Inc. Vulcan Materials Company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrian Minerals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrian Minerals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.