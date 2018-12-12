Financial Contrast: Salon Media Group (SLNM) versus Quotient Technology (QUOT)

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Salon Media Group and Quotient Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Quotient Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Quotient Technology has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.65%. Given Quotient Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than Salon Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and Quotient Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A Quotient Technology -5.27% -3.11% -1.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salon Media Group and Quotient Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group $4.57 million 0.99 -$9.57 million N/A N/A Quotient Technology $322.11 million 3.76 -$15.07 million ($0.13) -97.85

Salon Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Quotient Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Salon Media Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 83.9% of Salon Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salon Media Group beats Quotient Technology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital marketing platform that offers digital coupons and media solutions to consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands, retailers, and shoppers in the United States. The company operates its platform across various distribution networks, reaching approximately 60 million shoppers, including the app and Website of its flagship consumer brand, Coupons.com, other owned and operated properties, and various publisher partners. It also operates Retailer iQ on a co-branded or white label basis with retail partners, providing them a digital platform to engage with their shoppers across their Websites, mobiles, e-commerce, and social channels. In addition, the company offers promotions and digital advertising services. It serves approximately 700 CPGs, representing approximately 2,000 brands, including various food, beverage, personal, and household product manufacturers; retail partners representing various classes of trade, such as grocery retailers, as well as drug, dollar, club, and mass merchandise channels; and consumers visiting its Web, mobile properties, and social channels. The company was formerly known as Coupons.com Incorporated and changed its name to Quotient Technology Inc. in October 2015. Quotient Technology Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

