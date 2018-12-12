Financial Institutions (FISI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

FISI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.91. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 10.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,510.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

