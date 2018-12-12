Financial Review: NetSol Technologies (NTWK) vs. HubSpot (HUBS)

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.3% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of HubSpot shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of HubSpot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NetSol Technologies and HubSpot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetSol Technologies $60.93 million 1.21 $4.30 million N/A N/A HubSpot $375.61 million 13.71 -$39.71 million ($1.02) -128.66

NetSol Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Volatility and Risk

NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetSol Technologies and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetSol Technologies 8.74% 7.48% 5.66% HubSpot -13.43% -19.13% -5.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NetSol Technologies and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 4 11 0 2.73

HubSpot has a consensus price target of $147.29, indicating a potential upside of 12.23%. Given HubSpot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HubSpot is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Digital that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Digital includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer, a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. It serves mid-market business-to-business, and B2B companies. The company markets its product through inbound go-to-market approach, marketing agency, and sales partners. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

