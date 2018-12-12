Financial Review: Overstock.com (OSTK) and YOOX NET A PORT/S (YXOXY)

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and YOOX NET A PORT/S (OTCMKTS:YXOXY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Overstock.com and YOOX NET A PORT/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 0 3 0 3.00 YOOX NET A PORT/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Overstock.com currently has a consensus price target of $93.50, indicating a potential upside of 397.61%.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and YOOX NET A PORT/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com -14.21% -105.90% -48.92% YOOX NET A PORT/S N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Overstock.com and YOOX NET A PORT/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $1.74 billion 0.35 -$109.87 million ($1.81) -10.38 YOOX NET A PORT/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

YOOX NET A PORT/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Overstock.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.2% of Overstock.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of YOOX NET A PORT/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.2% of Overstock.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Overstock.com beats YOOX NET A PORT/S on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; artisan-crafted products; and other products. It also provides handcrafted products; new, used, and certified pre-owned cars; and loans, credit cards, and insurance, as well as access links to automated financial advisory and discounted stock brokerage services. The company sells its products and services through its Internet Websites located at overstock.com, o.co, o.biz, and Pet Adoptions and Worldstock.com, as well as through third party logistics providers to international customers. The company was formerly known as D2-Discounts Direct and changed its name to Overstock.com, Inc. in October 1999. Overstock.com, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

YOOX NET A PORT/S Company Profile

YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online luxury fashion retailer. It operates multi-brand online stores, such as NET-A-PORTER.COM; MR PORTER.COM; THECORNER.COM; SHOESCRIBE.COM; YOOX.COM; and OUTNET.COM. The company also designs and manages online flagship stores for fashion and luxury brands; and provides Web marketing, Web design, consulting, and other Web marketing services. It operates in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YOOX S.p.A. and changed its name to YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. in October 2015. YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. was founded in 2000 and is based in Milan, Italy. As of May 17, 2018, YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Richemont Italia Holding Spa.

