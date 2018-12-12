Financial Survey: Esterline Technologies (ESL) versus Sypris Solutions (SYPR)

Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) and Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Esterline Technologies and Sypris Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esterline Technologies 1 6 1 0 2.00 Sypris Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Esterline Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $105.84, indicating a potential downside of 12.87%. Given Esterline Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Esterline Technologies is more favorable than Sypris Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Esterline Technologies and Sypris Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esterline Technologies 3.45% 6.85% 4.01% Sypris Solutions -5.32% -38.12% -10.19%

Risk & Volatility

Esterline Technologies has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sypris Solutions has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Esterline Technologies and Sypris Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esterline Technologies $2.03 billion 1.76 $69.45 million $4.17 29.13 Sypris Solutions $82.29 million 0.28 -$10.82 million N/A N/A

Esterline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Sypris Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Sypris Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Esterline Technologies beats Sypris Solutions on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems. This segment also provides military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets, and field communications equipment; keyboards, keypads, and input devices that integrate cursor control devices, barcode scanners, displays, video, and voice activation and touch screens; and instruments for point-of-use and point-of-care diagnostics. The Sensors & Systems segment develops and manufactures high-precision temperature, pressure, and speed sensors; electrical interconnection systems; electrical power switching, control and data communication devices, and other related systems; and planet probe interconnectors, launcher umbilicals, and composite connectors. The Advanced Materials segment develops and manufactures silicone rubber and other elastomer products, such as clamping devices, thermal fire barrier insulation products, sealing systems, and tubing and coverings; lightweight metallic insulation systems; thermal protection products; and molded fiber cartridge cases, mortar increments, igniter tubes, and other combustible ordnance components. The company markets and sells its products through direct internal sales, manufacturer representatives, and distributors. Esterline Technologies Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets. This segment produces drive train components, including axle shafts, transmission shafts, gear sets, steer axle forgings, and other components for automotive and truck manufacturers. It also provides value added operations for drive train assemblies; and manufactures energy-related products, such as pressurized closures, insulated joints, and other specialty products primarily for oil and gas pipelines and related energy markets. The Sypris Electronics segment offers electronic manufacturing services, including circuit card and full box build manufacturing, high reliability manufacturing, systems assembly and integration, design for manufacturability, and design to specification work for customers in the aerospace and defense electronics market. This segment provides circuit card assembly services for electronic sensors and systems, such as radar and targeting systems, tactical ground stations, navigation systems, weapons systems, and targeting and warning systems, as well as offers solutions for identity management, cryptographic key distribution, cyber analytics, and manufactured complex data storage systems. It also offers value added solutions, such as low-volume prototype assembly and high-volume turnkey manufacturing. In addition, the company provides engineering design and repair or inspection services. Sypris Solutions, Inc. sells engineered product lines under the Tube Turns brand name. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

