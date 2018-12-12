Financial Survey: Heritage Insurance (HRTG) & United Fire Group (UFCS)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Heritage Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heritage Insurance pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. United Fire Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Heritage Insurance and United Fire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 1 4 0 2.80 United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus price target of $19.90, indicating a potential upside of 34.46%. United Fire Group has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.82%. Given Heritage Insurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance 3.92% 13.85% 2.87% United Fire Group 9.44% 5.00% 1.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and United Fire Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $406.62 million 0.97 -$1.11 million $1.53 9.67 United Fire Group $1.05 billion 1.27 $51.02 million N/A N/A

United Fire Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Risk and Volatility

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 521,350 personal residential policies and 3,100 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its voluntary personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through 8 wholesale agency relationships. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance protection for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines consists of automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The Life Insurance segment underwrites deferred and immediate fixed annuities; universal life insurance products; and traditional life insurance products, such as term life insurance and whole life insurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

