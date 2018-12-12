Financial Survey: Whirlpool (WHR) versus Viomi Technology (VIOT)

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) and Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Whirlpool alerts:

This table compares Whirlpool and Viomi Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool -2.95% 23.93% 5.18% Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Whirlpool and Viomi Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 1 8 3 0 2.17 Viomi Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

Whirlpool currently has a consensus price target of $144.88, suggesting a potential upside of 23.29%. Viomi Technology has a consensus price target of $11.45, suggesting a potential upside of 42.15%. Given Viomi Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viomi Technology is more favorable than Whirlpool.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Whirlpool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Viomi Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Viomi Technology does not pay a dividend. Whirlpool pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Whirlpool has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and Viomi Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.35 $350.00 million $13.74 8.55 Viomi Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Viomi Technology.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Viomi Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses. The company has a strategic partner with Xiaomi Corporation. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.