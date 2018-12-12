Finning International (FTT) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.98% from the company’s previous close.

FTT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$38.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.63.

FTT stock traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 877,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,592. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$24.19 and a 52 week high of C$36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.75.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Finning International will post 2.14000013617399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

