First Bancshares Inc (FBMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $41.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Bancshares an industry rank of 162 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stephens set a $39.00 target price on First Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, CEO M Ray Cole, Jr. sold 5,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $192,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,641.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 35.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,863,000 after acquiring an additional 159,904 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 97.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bancshares by 60.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52,040 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,278 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBMS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.48. 24,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,642. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $481.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of -0.04.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

