First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 230,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon National by 5.8% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 68,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in First Horizon National by 3.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in First Horizon National by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 63,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in First Horizon National by 0.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 658,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,747,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

In related news, Director Scott M. Niswonger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $788,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 640,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,387.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell acquired 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 283,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,028.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 93,750 shares of company stock worth $1,450,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon National Corp has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $441.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.62 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $20.00 target price on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/first-horizon-national-corp-fhn-shares-sold-by-sg-americas-securities-llc.html.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.