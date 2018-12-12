First Light Asset Management LLC Has $25.39 Million Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

First Light Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 4.1% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Light Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $25,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

IONS opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a current ratio of 7.99. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 674.38 and a beta of 2.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $619,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brett P. Monia sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

