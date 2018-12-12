First Republic Bank (FRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.62.

Several research analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a $104.00 price objective on First Republic Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,768,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 712,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,992,000 after acquiring an additional 76,732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 181,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 30,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,866. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $768.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

