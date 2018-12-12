First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $8.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 948.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

IWP stock opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.94 and a twelve month high of $137.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

