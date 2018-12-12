First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 77,805 Shares of Western Digital Corp (WDC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,284 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 77,805 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 536.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,247 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $80,150.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41. Western Digital Corp has a 52-week low of $40.58 and a 52-week high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 2.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is currently 14.80%.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

