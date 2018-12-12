First Solar (FSLR) Given a $56.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Argus upgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 target price on shares of First Solar and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.62.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. First Solar had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Ffcm LLC raised its position in First Solar by 1,217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

