First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 112,767 TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of TransEnterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRXC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in TransEnterix by 12.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in TransEnterix during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Get TransEnterix alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRXC shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised TransEnterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

TRXC stock opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. TransEnterix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2850.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other TransEnterix news, Director William N. Starling, Jr. sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,880,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,987 shares in the company, valued at $428,716.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Slattery sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $34,615.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,924 shares in the company, valued at $34,615.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,909,224 shares of company stock worth $18,271,761 over the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 112,767 TransEnterix, Inc. (TRXC)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/first-trust-advisors-lp-acquires-shares-of-112767-transenterix-inc-trxc.html.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC).

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.