First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc (BLDP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Ballard Power Systems worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 92,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 30,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 640,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $512.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.64% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLDP shares. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products worldwide. The company provides motive power products, including FCveloCity-9SSL and FCveloCity-1020ACS fuel cell stacks, as well as FCveloCity modules for material handling, bus, commercial vehicle, and light rail applications.

