First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Position in BP plc (BP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in BP were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in BP by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 27,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BP in the second quarter valued at about $2,233,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 10.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 3.0% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 131,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in BP by 25.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,406 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. BP plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.29. BP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $79.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.79%.

BP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

