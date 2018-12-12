First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,057 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in Shopify by 105,403.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,802,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $846,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Shopify by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,813,000 after buying an additional 185,163 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 169,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,661,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shopify by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,633,000 after buying an additional 135,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 86,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $154.67 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $100.40 and a fifty-two week high of $176.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -368.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Macquarie set a $185.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.90.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

