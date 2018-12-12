First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 1,741.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLPN. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 8.21. Dolphin Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dolphin Entertainment Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $2.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolphin Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/first-wilshire-securities-management-inc-boosts-holdings-in-dolphin-entertainment-inc-dlpn.html.

Dolphin Entertainment Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.