First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. Trims Position in Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,225 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Genworth Financial worth $3,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 88.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,231,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after buying an additional 2,926,236 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 21,283,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,774,000 after buying an additional 1,859,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,496,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,742 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $7,101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter worth about $5,016,000. 64.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNW. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Genworth Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

