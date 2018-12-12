FirstService (FSV) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

FSV has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.75.

FSV opened at $72.65 on Tuesday. FirstService has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.76.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $506.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,285,000 after buying an additional 89,665 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after buying an additional 69,251 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,060,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,496,000 after buying an additional 39,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 849,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

