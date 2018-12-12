FirstService (FSV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FirstService Corporation offers property services to commercial, institutional and residential customers primarily in North America and internationally. Its operating segment consists of Commercial Real Estate Services, Residential Real Estate Services and Property Services. FirstService Corporation is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

FSV stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. 20,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,626. FirstService has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.76.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company had revenue of $506.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $20,437,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in FirstService by 49.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 573,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189,523 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $8,913,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 6.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,285,000 after purchasing an additional 89,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in FirstService by 6.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 69,251 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation provides property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment manages private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

