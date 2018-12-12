Fiserv Inc (FISV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will report sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.61 billion. Fiserv reported sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Fiserv had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 44.31%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $3,946,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 367,380 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,629.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $11,779,000. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,284,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,659,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 539.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,620,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,024 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 31.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,584,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 818.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 364,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,029,000 after buying an additional 325,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. 6,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,684. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $62.76 and a 12-month high of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

