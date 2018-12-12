Five Below Inc (FIVE) Forecasted to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a report released on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s FY2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.54 million.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below to $153.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Five Below to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.59.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $99.47 on Monday. Five Below has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $136.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 267.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 64,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,123,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $666,374,000 after purchasing an additional 261,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Five Below by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Five Below by 12,299.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 69,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 68,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 350,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David N. Makuen sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $1,397,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,079.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Romanko sold 3,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $416,808.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

