Flex (FLEX) and Eltek (ELTK) Critical Comparison

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) and Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Eltek shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of Flex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Flex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eltek and Flex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek 0 0 0 0 N/A Flex 0 6 5 0 2.45

Flex has a consensus target price of $18.21, suggesting a potential upside of 120.78%. Given Flex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flex is more favorable than Eltek.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eltek and Flex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek $32.75 million 0.18 -$3.77 million N/A N/A Flex $25.44 billion 0.17 $428.53 million $0.80 10.31

Flex has higher revenue and earnings than Eltek.

Risk and Volatility

Eltek has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flex has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eltek and Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek -9.85% -112.37% -15.45% Flex 1.15% 9.83% 2.13%

Summary

Flex beats Eltek on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eltek Company Profile

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex rigid boards. It serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. The company markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. Eltek Ltd. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments. The company offers various services, including innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enable customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies. It also provides design and engineering services, such as contract design and joint development manufacturing services, which cover various technical competencies comprising system architecture, user interface and industrial design, mechanical engineering, technology, enclosure systems, thermal and tooling design, electronic system design, reliability and failure analysis, and component level development engineering; and systems assembly and manufacturing services. In addition, the company offers component product solutions that include rigid and flexible printed circuit board fabrication, and power supplies; after-market and forward supply chain logistics services; and reverse logistics and repair services, which comprise returns management, exchange programs, complex repair, asset recovery, recycling, and e-waste management for consumer and midrange products, printers, smart phones, consumer medical devices, notebook personal computers, set-top boxes, game consoles, infrastructure products. The company was formerly known as Flextronics International Ltd. and changed its name to Flex Ltd. in September 2016. Flex Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is based in Singapore.

