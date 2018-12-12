Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) Position Boosted by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLR. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 5,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Thomas Seaton purchased 5,158 shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.52 per share, with a total value of $250,266.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 301,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,623,928. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. MKM Partners set a $56.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. UBS Group set a $69.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $67.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 target price on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.36.

FLR opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $62.09.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 3rd. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/fluor-co-new-flr-position-boosted-by-standard-life-aberdeen-plc.html.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corp. is a holding company engages in engineering and technology. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Chemicals & Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Government and Diversified Services. The Energy, Chemicals & Mining Segment focuses on opportunities in the upstream, downstream, chemical, petrochemical, offshore and onshore oil and gas production, liquefied natural gas, pipeline, metals and mining markets.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.