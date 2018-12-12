Focus Graphite (FMS) Shares Up 11.1%

Focus Graphite Inc (CVE:FMS) shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 928,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 168% from the average session volume of 346,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Focus Graphite Company Profile (CVE:FMS)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties principally in Québec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Lac Knife graphite deposit that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 2,986.31 hectares located to the south-southwest of Fermont town, Côte-Nord region of Québec.

