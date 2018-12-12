Foot Locker (FL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have surged and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail format opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. Certainly, these efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results are the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat estimates. Although sales fell marginally, earnings grew on a year-over-year basis. However, higher SG&A expenses rate remains an overhang on margin.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $56.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.91.

NYSE:FL opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,793. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

