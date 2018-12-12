Fossil Group (FOSL) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fossil Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $16.93 on Monday. Fossil Group has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $869.43 million, a PE ratio of 338.60 and a beta of -0.12.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.29. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fossil Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John A. White sold 18,800 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $390,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Skinner sold 6,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $127,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,115.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,103 shares of company stock valued at $829,347 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,385,770 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $198,456,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,571,635 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after buying an additional 363,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,542,764 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after buying an additional 1,235,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,612 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after buying an additional 277,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fossil Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,533,500 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after buying an additional 598,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

