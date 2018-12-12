Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,298,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,869,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 59.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 392,131 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,738,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 32.8% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 914,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,726,000 after purchasing an additional 225,836 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.08.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $36.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.38 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 57.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $91,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

