Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Fox Factory reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. BidaskClub cut Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fox Factory from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Larry L. Enterline sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $6,193,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,917.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 4,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $300,958.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $462,544.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2,026.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOXF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.26. The company had a trading volume of 289,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,129. Fox Factory has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $76.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

