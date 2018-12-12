Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $23,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Insurance by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,905,000 after acquiring an additional 192,617 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UIHC opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.68.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.40). United Insurance had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $181.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised United Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

United Insurance Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

