Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (FMS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 15.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

FMS opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Friday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. The company’s products include dialysis machines, dialyzers and related disposables. It also offers renal information technology solutions and provides services such as renal replacement therapy and therapeutic apheresis.

