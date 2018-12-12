Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Commerzbank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.49 ($77.32).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €39.66 ($46.12) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

