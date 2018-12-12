Fresnillo (FNLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th.

Fresnillo stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.46. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

