FRP (FRPH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPH opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FRP has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $67.70. The company has a market cap of $453.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.51 and a beta of 0.57.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 376.58% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider John D. Klopfenstein sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $91,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Milton, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $129,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,257. Company insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $478,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FRP in the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FRP by 298.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Land Development and Construction, and RiverFront on the Anacostia. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages warehouses and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, northern Virginia, and Washington, DC market areas.

