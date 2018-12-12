FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Atlantic Gold Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Atlantic Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Atlantic Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AGB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantic Gold from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Atlantic Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

Shares of CVE:AGB opened at C$1.68 on Monday. Atlantic Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

In other Atlantic Gold news, Director Donald Siemens acquired 70,000 shares of Atlantic Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$116,900.00. Also, insider Ryan K. Beedie acquired 200,000 shares of Atlantic Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.57 per share, with a total value of C$314,000.00.

Atlantic Gold Company Profile

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its Touquoy Gold Project covers an area of approximately 1,760 hectares located in Nova Scotia; and holds 100% interest the in Beaver Dam Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Spur Ventures Inc and changed its name to Atlantic Gold Corporation in August 2014.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.