FY2018 EPS Estimates for Franco Nevada Corp Increased by Analyst (FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.55. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Franco Nevada’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$212.19 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FNV. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$103.50 to C$97.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$120.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

FNV stock opened at C$94.76 on Wednesday. Franco Nevada has a 52 week low of C$76.53 and a 52 week high of C$101.48.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 24,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$2,162,943.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This is an increase from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

