FY2018 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Lowered by Griffin Securities

Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities cut their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 9th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie set a $71.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.04. Schlumberger has a fifty-two week low of $40.53 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In other news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 5,526.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

