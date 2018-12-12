FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Brick Brewing Co Ltd Issued By Cormark (BRB)

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB) – Cormark reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brick Brewing in a report released on Friday, December 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for Brick Brewing’s FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of TSE BRB opened at C$2.85 on Monday. Brick Brewing has a twelve month low of C$2.77 and a twelve month high of C$4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 14th. This is an increase from Brick Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Brick Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 750.00%.

Brick Brewing Company Profile

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

