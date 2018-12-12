FY2019 EPS Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report released on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.78. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s FY2020 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $120.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.20.

NYSE:DLR opened at $116.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $125.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Christopher Sharp sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $913,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,228. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $45,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,271 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,840 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the second quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 101.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 19.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.6% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 11.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

